The deadly coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim in Baker County: the increasingly popular Christmas festival and parade that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Macclenny every year. City Manager Phil Rhoden announced at a city commission meeting Monday evening (Oct. 13) the decision to cancel the event this year due to COVID-19 health concerns.Read More »
5-0!: Balanced offense leads Cats to win
Coach Kevin Mays has said all season that his defense bends but doesn’t break. There was a little bit of bending and a whole lot of not breaking on Friday (Oct. 9). What did break was the spirit of the Parker Braves (2-3).Read More »
Baker County gets home playoff game
Wildcats rally falls short in 1st loss
Bobcats give good effort
Bobcats remain unbeaten with convincing win
$1500 from Lions Club for the Bake County Veterans Council
The Baker County Lions Club, represented by Richard Sinclair, Neil O’Donnelland Mac McCullum (pictured far left, center right and far-right, respectively, in yellow vests), presented the Baker County Veterans Council with a $1500 donation last week.Read More »
Looking Back: Headlines from October, 2015
Beauty of Appalachian mountains in the fall
Achieves Eagle Scout rank
National forestry award for Moores, South Prong Plantation
‘Solid gold’ for volunteers
All six Baker County schools were awarded gold medals from the Florida Department of Education for volunteer hours on local campuses. “We’re solid gold and that’s amazing,” said Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson before presenting school principals with the awards and noting how many volunteers and volunteer hours were logged at each school.Read More »
Work ahead to reverse shutdown slide
Audit cites district shortcomings
‘Action Jackson’ heads the SGA
$88M+ 2020-21 school district budget adopted
Letter: Follow parking protocol
Dear Editor: Have you ever thought about how important your parking etiquette is? There are many kinds of improper parking behavior like the double parkers, line huggers, inverted road straddlers, ditch bridgers, space snatchers, driveway stalkers, sign rebels and handicap hijackers.Read More »
Amendment 3: On fence on open primaries for now
Ah sports, how we missed ye
Time management for the newly retired
Avoid deja-vu: Vote no on Amendment 4